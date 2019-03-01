October 2021

2023 Class Presidents

Hey Y’all! My name is Amina Choudhry 😊 I am a junior class of ’23, and I use she/her pronouns. A bit about me, I’m a public health major on the premed track. I love dancing, I’m on the Honor Board, in Pulso Latinx dance team, I’m an HA in Erdman, and I’m on the BMC basketball team.

Hey, everyone! My name is Yael Eiben (she/her). I’m a junior chemistry major. Outside of school, I’m an Activities and Orientation Assistant for Pembroke East, am involved with research on campus, and work as a chemistry lab prep.

We are running for Co-Class of ’23 Presidents because we both want to strengthen the connectivity of our Class. COVID has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives in general, but also as students at Bryn Mawr, so we hope to be a positive presence for our Class and build community going forward.

2025 Presidents

ANNA AND ANNA

Co-Class President Statement:

Hi! We are Anna and Anna! We are both Posse Houston Scholars and are running for Class of 2025 Co-Presidents. We both serve as SGA freshman representatives for our respective dorms. You may see Anna De La Cuesta girl bossing in mock trials, or at Mujeres events! Have you seen an asian girl with blue hair checking you out in the dining hall or serving food? Yep that’s probably Anna Nguyen, she’s a proud New Dorm Dining hall worker and member of Zami+.

Our goal as co-presidents is to bring a variety of experiences and backgrounds to the leadership of our class, as well as bring a sense of belonging for everyone regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic class, and sexual orientation (etc.) We plan to have an unconventional approach to leadership, wherein there will be a more equitable distribution of ideas, projects, and goals. We will do our best to represent marginalized communities, as well as serve as a connecting link between those communities and the SGA so everyone in our class feels comfortable and confident to grow, thrive, and fill the space we were meant to. Our various leadership roles in high school have prepared us for the role of presidency and given us a desire to aid our respective communities and our class as a whole.

We are committed to remaining open to suggestions and ideas, and plan on implementing this by creating an anonymous platform where you can submit any of your thoughts, concerns, or ideas. Our hope is that the anonymity of the platform will feel like a safer place for those who aren’t comfortable with the public factor of SGA meetings. Our focus will remain on creating an environment where it is safe to be educated and to educate others on our various life experiences, backgrounds, and identities, however people may choose to express it. Some events that would promote this are: de-stressing events that could include yoga, silent dance parties, and class movie nights. In solidarity with marginalized communities we plan on creating a variety of POC-led events that would further the tremendous work our college has been making towards an environment that is both equitable and inclusive. Such events could include a POC dance party, international festival, and cultural fair, where we can all simultaneously learn about each other’s cultures in a fun environment. In respect to the recent events that have occurred in Bryn Mawr, we seek to continue the movement of progress and as a new class become a community where people of various identities can and should belong.

LAMISA AND SAMIA

We, Lamisa and Samia, are running for 2025 class presidents and we are very excited to have the chance to tell you a little more about ourselves and why we are running for this position. Samia and I are both Bangladeshis. While I am an international student from Dhaka, Samia grew up in New York City. Despite our different upbringings, we share a mutual love for spicy desi food, watching Bollywood movies and persevering through brown family drama. We also bonded over our shared interest of meeting new people from different cultures and backgrounds on campus! Therefore, our shared vision to create a community that values open conversation and meaningful dialogue is at the forefront of our campaign. We want to work with our peers to support and help them navigate through challenges they may face. We want to work with faculty and SGA committees to connect our peers to appropriate resources to address their needs. We want to focus on working with students to resolve problems, and informing school leaders and the student council of ideas emanating from the class. Furthermore, we strive to organize fun and entertaining campus events. We are grateful for this opportunity to be more closely engaged with the Bryn Mawr community. We hope you vote for us!!!

Career and Civic Engagement Representative

Career & Civic Engagement Representative

My name is Darya Ostapenko, class of 2024. I am running for the position of Career & Civic Engagement Representative.

There are multiple reasons why I’d like to run for this position. Firstly, I am an international student, who is looking forward to building a successful career in the US and having an active civic presence in this country. I can imagine from personal experience how hard it can be to establish a secure position as a young professional. I would like to help my peers, especially other international FGLI students, to flourish at work and engage in civic activities, while being at Bryn Mawr and after graduation. I want to make a meaningful contribution to the success of the Bryn Mawr College community not only in the academic field but in the outside world. In addition, throughout my life, I have been very passionate about expressing my civic position. I have been an active member of feminist and socialist groups at home.

The second reason is that I have experience with the career center at Bryn Mawr College and understand their operations. I have also been working on campus a lot since the beginning of my freshman year (as a dining hall worker, tutor, and lab assistant). Right after my first year at BMC, I participated in a Summer Science Research program. That serves as a good indicator that I can help other students look for career opportunities on campus. It also shows that I can successfully combine study with work. Thus, I could be a productive member of the SGA.

Lastly, I am a very motivated and driven person. I have been educating myself about doing grad school, research, and work opportunities since the summer after my freshman year. Being a Career & Civic Engagement Representative sounds like something I would love to do.

Representative to the Faculty

Hi, my name is Kyle Bledsoe and I’m a sophomore Biochemistry and Molecular Biology major and Health Studies minor. Outside of academics, I participate in Adelante, the Bi-Co Chorale, the Health Center Advisory Board, and am a member of the Kung Lab. I am running for this position because I feel that I have varied perspectives that would help me create a better relationship between students and faculty. My dad has been an undergraduate professor all of my life, and from that, I have learned a lot about what being a faculty member entails and am able to understand the perspectives that faculty members hold. Now that I’m in college, I also have the perspective of a student. I hope that I can bring these two perspectives together to encourage mutual understanding and make positive change in the relationship between the faculty and student communities on campus.

I’m Kelly Douglas and I am a sophomore Physics major and Sociology minor. I am also a part of the Night Owl a capella group and the Pagan Wiccan Student Association. I am running for the position of student representative to faculty because of the strike that occurred on campus last year. While I personally did not have issues with my professors, quite a few of my friends faced backlash from their professors and a general lack of understanding and empathy. I feel that part of this issue was due to a breakdown in communication between students and faculty, and I believe that I can help prevent such a disconnect from happening in the future.

As people in STEM, we understand that the departments can be difficult to approach and connect to. We also know that in the past, students have felt unheard and unappreciated by individual professors and the departments as a whole. We hope to bridge this gap by allowing for more communication and improving students’ experiences in the future.

Overall, our goal within this position would be to accurately share the goals and priorities of both the students and the faculty of Bryn Mawr College to facilitate mutual understanding and cooperation.

Committee on Camus Safety

Hello! My name is Leo Mediratta (she/her, class of 2022) and I am running for Head of Campus Safety. Over the last two and half years, I have really gotten to know Campus Safety and learned to appreciate everything they do for this campus. I try to meet as many Bryn Mawr staff members as I can because I feel like it’s important to acknowledge and thank the people who allow us to feel safe and comfortable as college students. During my first year, for example, I had an incident where a flying squirrel found its way into my room. I called P-Safe and they were very responsive. P-Safe went above and beyond, chasing the flying squirrel around until it was finally caught. After P-Safe got it out of my room, we had a chat about how it could’ve possibly found itself there. They were very knowledgeable about the situation, considering that flying squirrels are not native to Pennsylvania and this has not happened before. I really like working with Campus Safety in any way I can, whether at Bryn Mawr or at Haverford. I feel like I can be a good bridge between Campus Safety and the Student Body. However, I also am aware that there are times when P-Safe is very unhelpful. I have seen it both ways, and I want to be a part of the change of making sure P-Safe is the most helpful they can be in your specific situation.