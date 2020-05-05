May 2020 Elections Forum Minutes

Minutes from Candidates Forum (5/5/20)

The April/May Elections Forum took place through Zoom at 9 PM EDT on May 5th, 2020

21:07:08 From Shreya Bhutani : Questions: Name, Class year, pronouns, why you’re running

21:08:36 From Shreya Bhutani : Divya: She/her, class of 2021, has been on honor board for 2 years. Something important to her and Bryn Mawr experience. Important to educate others for what it is and what it means. Misconceptions about punishment. Bring back trust

21:11:00 From Shreya Bhutani : Claire Weeks: class of 2021, she her. Apart of high school honor board/council. Really attracted to Bryn Mawr because of that. Divya made some good points. Strong emphasis on restorative portions. contribute to serving fairly. In a way that can improve community and have people feel empowered rather than punitive.

21:12:10 From Shreya Bhutani : Emma Ecker: class of 2021, they/them. Felt like it’s been a really big part of the community. Emphasis on trust ad mutual respect. Part of DLT which showed social part of the honor code. Being a part of the honor code to give back to the community and emphasize those parts of the community. Running with Anushna

21:12:55 From Shreya Bhutani : Anushna: she/her, 2021. Support what Emma has said. Has been a part of DLT where she has been trained with social honor code, confront, and mediate conflict in an unbiased way.

21:14:12 From Shreya Bhutani : Sara: She/her. 2021: Honor code was new coming intro Bryn Mawr. Coming from a cut-throat environment this mutual trust and respect is important. Field hockey team captain used to mediating conflicts. Different perspectives and positions of power. Being apart of shaping the honor code especially maybe going through an online semester

21:15:23 From Shreya Bhutani : Georgia: She/her, Class of 2021. Running with Divya. Experience being on honor board. Comparing what they’ve learned while on honor board in a fair and honest way. Learned how to respect each case and treat it in an individualistic way. No case is the same. Leaving what you know in the room. Uphold honor code in terms of finals. Continue having deep conversations about the honor code

21:16:44 From Shreya Bhutani : May: 2021. Transferred to Bryn Mawr, but has experience with Grinell’s version of honor board. Poli Sci and Pre-law. Coming to Bryn Mawr, self governance and honor code sold May into transferring here

21:17:06 From Shreya Bhutani : Class of 2022 Honor Board Candidates

21:17:53 From Shreya Bhutani : Amara: class of 2022. Honor Board sets Bryn Mawr apart. Trust is important in a rigorous environment. To respect this trust, Amara wants to step up to this role

21:19:14 From Shreya Bhutani : Ryann McManus: Class of 2022, she/her: develop trust between professor and each other. Safe and trustworthy environment

21:20:20 From Shreya Bhutani : Anderson: he/him, 2022. Enriched lives and the Bryn Mawr community. What makes Bryn Mawr very special. The honor code can be confusing if coming from different environments and not knowing what it does. Make it a personal part of the community

21:21:18 From Shreya Bhutani : Jackie: 2022. Interested as a person of color and posse scholar, it’s not talked about in that context. Be that representative to first-years as a first generation. These voices should be heard more at Bryn Mawr

21:21:33 From Shreya Bhutani : 2023 1 year representative

21:22:45 From Shreya Bhutani : Koren, she/her, 2023: honor code was one of the things that she admired about Bryn Mawr and stuck with her. As she’s developing her interests she’s concentrating pre-law. This is something she thinks she’ll be good at and wants to be apart of the system and the things it enforces.

21:24:33 From Shreya Bhutani : Charlotte: she/her, 2023: thought it seemed intimating, but the thing that makes Bryn Mawr unique is honor code. Especially now it’s been coming up. Feel very safe and comfortable on campus and we owe that to honor code. Interested in protecting and preserving what makes it unique and trustworthy. Self governance is importance for responsibility and maturity.

21:26:22 From Shreya Bhutani : Olivia: 2023: honor board has had a significant impact on her. Little trust on students and among students in her high school. Having that trust was a great feeling and big deal to her. Feeling trusted and independent and having integrity is something that everybody wants and that’s what you get at Bryn Mawr. Wants to make it more accessible to people. Knowing that honor board has their back is important.

21:28:04 From Shreya Bhutani : Amara G.: she/her 2023: honor code has become an academic and ethical requirement. Admiring community that it’s fostered. Coming from NYC, it’s been completely different at Bryn Mawr. It’s important to continue to uphold the community. Break stigma that honor board is primarily punitive.

21:29:24 From Shreya Bhutani : Avalon: 2023, she/her: community built on trust. Restorative emphasis helps people feel supportive. Read all of Bryn Mawr and Haverford abstracts before coming. Good listener and unbiased. Making it more approachable. Update website. Using language like “freshwoman” which isn’t really representative

21:30:59 From Shreya Bhutani : Chloe: she/her, 2023: big part of the reason why choosing Bryn Mawr. Connects different groups on campus, makes it a community and collaborative environment. Look into honor code more and what it means as a collective group. Reflects values on campus and aspirations for the future. Experience in a court. Loves working with others.

21:32:12 From Shreya Bhutani : Amina: served as head of community council similar to honor board has experience in committee dealing with plagiarism. Spearheaded change towards community council rather than punitive. Shifting to centering around restorative justice and community healing. Modeling high standards

21:33:17 From Shreya Bhutani : Julia: Kesack: she/her 2023. High school didn’t have anything like this. Feel the difference in atmosphere when walking on to Bryn Mawr. Important in social and academic life. Honor code environment creating community. Facilitate changes and inform people about what honor board is really about.

21:35:14 From Shreya Bhutani : Liz: 2023, she/her: Thinking about Covid and its impact. We don’t know what the fall is going to look like and the long term consequences. The honor code should be working as a restorative. Updating honor code website and making it accessible especially if we don’t return to Bryn Mawr in the fall. Oncoming freshman shouldn’t be excluded from this aspect

21:35:57 From Shreya Bhutani : Res Co Head

21:37:58 From Shreya Bhutani : Haley and Zoe: Served as DPs for Radnor this year. Candidates who care about the dorms and know them intimately. Care for Bryn Mawr community (dry radnorween). With all of Covid happening, they are ready to face the challenges of online room draw and uncertainty. Want to be really open and clear about what’s going on behind the scenes

21:40:19 From Shreya Bhutani : Frankie: she/her. Lived in five different places. Seen the ins and outs of different communities. Where you live can affect how you’re feeling and how you’re feeling. Served as res co head two years ago. DP two years ago. Serve as a person to bring everyone else into the home that she has found. Bridge the gap between the dorms and the people who live in them

21:41:33 From Shreya Bhutani : Faye: she/her 2022. Bridge the gap between talking to Angie. Living in Radnor during the year and living in Brecon over the summer in two communities. Help people applying for accessibility

21:43:01 From Shreya Bhutani : Appointments

21:43:50 From Shreya Bhutani : Ilana Panth: she/her, 2022. Wants to get more involved in sga. Appointments process could be more transparent. Blog hasn’t been updated. Leadership experience-dlt 2 years, president of mock trial team, high school leadership

21:44:56 From Shreya Bhutani : Claire Hylton: 2023, she/her: wanted to come to Bryn Mawr bc of unique sga. Workings of sga were confusing at first, but wants to get more involved. See it from different angles and decision making. Updating blog. Making it more transparent and open

21:45:28 From Shreya Bhutani : Traditions

21:48:22 From Shreya Bhutani : Maggie and Yael: traditions make them feel at home. Traditions should make everyone feel welcomed regardless of gender, race, nationality, etc. Work well together on a team. Leadership experience on a team. Mock trial president, DLT Position, work at Shipley School. Experience juggling and coordinating. Traditions rep for Rhodes North. Yael: This year, they both served as sophomore traditions reps and what goes on behind the scenes. Traditions committee-working with current trade mistresses. Experience in time management—chem major and crew team

21:54:57 From Shreya Bhutani : Hannah and Bailey: Bryn Mawr traditions are integral to Bryn Mawr experience. This semester has been challenging. Remember the chaos of lantern night and was inspired by the effort that’s put into traditions. Making traditions accessible no matter the situation. Members of cross country and crew(time management). Have the time and energy for next year. Inspired by past traditions mistress and first-year traditions. Met at Sophias rehearsals. Work well together. Work on traditions committee. Help lead everyone to get it done. Made 250 lizards and loves it. Served as rowing team rep for saac and subcommittee for online/social media. Eco-friendly, student climate groups

21:57:16 From Shreya Bhutani : Valerie and Clementine: met each other on parade night. Traditions bring communities together. As an international student, Valerie applied to bmc for traditions. Both are chem majors and tutor and are good at managing time. Sophomore traditions rep for New Dorm. Traditions is what makes Bryn Mawr very special and a close family. Wants to pass down good memories. Looking at online alternatives for parade night.

21:57:41 From Shreya Bhutani : Senior Presidents

22:00:25 From Shreya Bhutani : Angie Oh she/her: In light of these times, thinking about past three years and regretted not speaking out or participating in social events. Found that a lot of that was about not knowing who to talk to and wants to serve as that face to think of for when people have those kinds of issues. Wants ppl to be comfortable to reach out to her as the liaison between sga and peers. As senior class president, she wants to make the class feel like a unit and don’t feel hesitant bringing up issues to make an impact. Great position to do so because she finished her major early. Pride herself on communication. Summer work in Guatemala and major player in volunteer organization. Confident in ability to be the figure that ppl turn to

22:04:39 From Shreya Bhutani : Joan and Millie: current junior class president. Enjoyed working with people throughout the last year and how they grew as a class. Started ig page for people to interact. Did activities with different organizations like career center and student activities. Planning to continue doing what they used to do but couldn’t because of covid . Known each other for 8 years and worked in different settings together like internships. Know how to communicate with each other and help each other. Creating avenues for looking for internships and career opportunities. Still working on it with career center. Have a lot of plans. Focused on creating a relationship and wants closeness between class. Students who study abroad may feel left out, but they want them to be involved and generally involve the entire class. Want the last year to be memorable. Involve whole class with surveys asking for things that they want

22:04:51 From Shreya Bhutani : Junior class president

22:07:07 From Shreya Bhutani : Sarah(she/her) and Ellie(she/her): experience in high school with stu co and class leadership. Served as new dorm traditions rep. athlete and leadership mentoring program and different activities. Collaborative ability to represent the class and deal with covid. Member at large and plenary committee

22:07:24 From Shreya Bhutani : Sophomore Class president

22:10:56 From Shreya Bhutani : Queenie and Sofia: current first-year presidents. Wanted to bring more activities to campus but ran into budgetary issues. This year they hope to bring more activities and events to campus to relieve stress. Worked with kcass to assure halal and kosher options. Bi-weekly meetings with faculty. Organized a team of students to address needs. Want to finish what they started. Don’t include options even though the campus says that it’s diverse. Shared insta for class of 2023 with a form to collect issues.

22:12:57 From Shreya Bhutani : Khushi and Husnal: experience from high school. Bridge between sga. Both international students and want to make others more comfortable. Want to engage students especially with new way of learning. Both like socializing and making friends with people. Really eager to be more involved with sga and connect with people.

22:13:13 From Shreya Bhutani : Off campus rep

22:15:52 From Shreya Bhutani : Sweeta: she/her 2021: give back to college community at Bryn Mawr. Know what it’s like to be off campus

22:17:00 From Shreya Bhutani : Senior song mistress: 2021, she/her. Current songs mistress. Elected by accident. Work with traditions. Being a good sport and have a good attitude. Continue it with traditions head. Inclusive space.

22:17:18 From Shreya Bhutani : Sophomore songs mistress:

22:17:59 From Shreya Bhutani : Catie Robinson, she/her. Loves singing for crowds and step sing wants to be that source for others.