Feb 2020 Elections Candidate Statement

Co-Treasurers

Ellen Lu ‘22 and Gabriela Capone ‘22

Hello everyone! My name is Ellen, and I am a sophomore majoring in math. I am running for SGA Co-Treasurer with Gabriela. I have been a member of the Student Finance Committee (SFC) since my freshman year. I have been enjoying working on SFC and getting to contribute to the SGA. I love seeing how students are thriving through these various clubs outside of classrooms, and being a SFC member gives me the opportunity to work with these clubs, in terms of budgets and reimbursements. However, I always wanted to contribute more and get more involved in the Bryn Mawr community, and being a treasurer would allow me to achieve these goals. I will be honored to have the opportunity to serve as a co-treasurer with Gabriela next year.

My name is Gabriela and I am running alongside Ellen to be your SGA Co-Treasurer! I am studying political science and economics and have been a member of Student Finance Committee since my second semester last year. I have enjoyed working with students, clubs, and club leadership to manage budgets and help SGA work its best. The many wonderful clubs at Bryn Mawr have made many great contributions to our community, and I want to be able to help them all continue to do that. Reimbursing receipts quickly became one of my favorite things after joining SFC last year and I know that the budgeting and reimbursement process is complicated. As a treasurer, I would help it run smoothly for all Bryn Mawr students participating in clubs. I am excited for the opportunity to be one of your treasurers and continue contributing to SGA and would be honored to manage our treasury and serve my peers as your Co-Treasurer.

The two of us would love to be your SGA Co-Treasurers and know that we can have a positive impact on SGA and our Bryn Mawr community. Vote Ellen and Gabriela for SGA Co-Treasurers!

Co-Heads of Elections

Bharati Ganesh ’22 & Shrey Bhutani ’22

Hi Bryn Mawr Community! Our names are Bharati Ganesh (she/her) ‘22 and Shreya Bhutani (she/her) ‘22 and we are running for co-Heads of Elections.

Since arriving at Bryn Mawr, we have worked together as Treasurer and Diversity Equity Chair on the BMC Mock Trial team’s Executive Board, and as Event Coordinator and Publicist on the Dharmic Students Association Executive Board. If elected as co-Heads of Elections, we would continue a long tradition of successful, efficient and innovative collaboration. Our vision for Elections involves greater accessibility: from before nominations start throughout the voting period. Bryn Mawr has a unique history of activism and participation in student government and we want to promote that by bringing more people into the elections process.

As a Political Science major, Bharati has been interested in elections since high school, having volunteered on political campaigns at the local, state and federal level. She is very excited to run for co-Head of Elections and be part of the elections process at Bryn Mawr. The experience of working on campaigns has provided her with a great understanding of how they work and what rules candidates need to follow. Bharati has also interned with Planned Parenthood, which strengthened her research, issue advocacy, and communications skills— which are essential to good collaboration and effective dissemination of information. She currently works in the Bryn Mawr Writing Center, where she has developed a passion for working with both students and her fellow tutors.

Shreya is a Growth and Structure of Cities major and is incredibly excited to run for co-Head of Elections! She has been fortunate to have served in multiple leadership positions at Bryn Mawr and plans to apply the skills that she has learned to this role. She currently serves as President and Founder of the Bi-Co Train Club where she has had the experiences of running an election, working with multiple perspectives, and delegating work responsibility. She is also working as a Customs Person, and she has collaborated with other members of her Dorm Leadership Team in order to create a welcoming environment. In addition, she has practiced communication, teamwork, and compromise as a Supervisor at Uncommon Grounds.

These experiences have made us capable of managing elections at Bryn Mawr and working closely with candidates and SGA. As you next co-Heads of Elections, we plan to:

Advertise upcoming elections on various social media platforms— this can widen the pool of candidates and foster greater accessibility and transparency between Elections and BMC students

Do a Q&A session on available positions before nominations start so that students have a better understanding of what they are running for

Post candidate statements for each election on social media so that more student body members can see them

Livestream the Candidate’s Forum— this would ensure that students who cannot attend the forum can still participate and learn more about the candidates

Hold office hours before and during election periods

We hope that we have earned your vote as co-Heads of Elections. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us about anything: bganesh@brynmawr.edu and sbhutani@brynmawr.edu