Candidates Statements April/May 2020

Heads of Residence Council:

Zoe Garcia and Hayley Nolan

Hey! We’re Haley Nolan ‘21 and Zoe Garcia ‘21, known to many simply by our ship name Hoey. Fresh off our successful term as Radnor DPs, we want to take it one step further! We’re running for ResCo Co-Heads for our senior year because we believe that we can bring input from everyone into ResCo to in order to unite every dorm and make it the best year yet. We are great candidates for this position because we really care about BMC and campus life. We have lots of experience being part of ResCo from our time as DPs and we got to work closely with this year’s head Kat. Zoe also served as CP in Pem East, so we’ve been through DLT training 3 times all together. We want the best for the community, as demonstrated by our decision to have a dry Radnorween this past year. Also, we have plenty of experience working as a team and balancing responsibility. With so much uncertainty about what residential life will look like next year, we want to provide open communication, stability, and love throughout the process for all students. Yours, Hoey ❤️

?? hnolan@brynmawr.edu/zgarcia@brynmawr.edu

Frankie Bliss

Hello! Our names are Jasmine Brown ’22 (she/her), and Frankie Bliss ’21 (she/her), and we’re excited to be running to be your ResCo Co-Heads!

Frankie has lived in four different dorms, while Jasmine is a Radnor lifer. Now, as roommates in Radnor and co-presidents of Wheels Club, we spend much of our time together. We have first- hand, joint experience of the trials of residential life. Individually, we’ve been through difficult roommate situations, tiny living quarters, and financial situations leading to difficulty with campus life. Together, we have a vast understanding of the trials and tribulations that come with living on campus, as well as the beauty that stems from community and feeling secure in your living situation.

Frankie has previously been the Resco Head in Spring of 2019 – She deeply valued the opportunity to better understand and work with the campus staff, who work towards bettering our lives and living situations, as well as the team of Dorm Presidents, though she has experience with what it’s like to be a part of that team, as a dorm president in 2018. As Frankie is well versed in and excited about all aspects of the role of ResCo Co-Head, and Jasmine is innovative and has strict attention to detail, we feel this co-leadership will allow for deep development of next years residential life.

We are prepared to deeply examine and critique the current system, through community – We know that so many folks play into the success of residential life on campus, and we are ready to aid the growth and development of these current systems, yet to never shy away from valuable change. We know that new and critical perspectives are deeply pertinent to the betterment of a community, especially in regards to residential life. As ResCo Co-Heads, we will look forward to new challenges, as community-difficulties present the opportunity for deeper introspection and team led solutions that focus on creating resolutions that better situations, rather than simply fixing them. We look forward to creating these solutions by encouraging productive, team- oriented discussion, and prioritizing facilitating open and honest communication between staff and students.

As ResCo Co-Heads, we may be working with the staff of residential life, but we represent the student body of Bryn Mawr. We both understand that accessible, community-oriented living is vastly important in fostering a safe atmosphere for all. We are ready to help cultivate the sense of community and love that we’ve found living together, throughout all of campus. We look forward to the future developments and accomplishments of the Residential Council, and are ready to generate change.

Faye Shih

Members of the Appointments Committee:

Ilana Panth

Hi everyone! My name is Ilana Panth and I’m running to be a member of the Appointments Committee. Over the course of my two years at Bryn Mawr, I’ve maintained involvement with SGA in some way, whether that be through attending meetings or volunteering at Plenary. I would love to deepen my involvement this upcoming year, as SGA was huge part of what drew me to Bryn Mawr. I believe that the appointments process can be more transparent and if elected I will work to make that happen. I will begin with updating the Appointments Committee website, which hasn’t been used since 2017. I’ll ensure that the updated website contains a description of the work the Appointments Committee does, allowing people to better understand the appointments process. In addition to my plans for increased transparency, I’m also a strong candidate because of my leadership roles. I’m currently a DLT member and President of the Mock Trial Team. These positions have strengthened my teamwork skills, preparing me well to serve on this committee.

If you have any questions please reach out at ipanth@brynmawr.edu!

May Hanlon

May Hanlon ‘21, mhanlon@brynmawr.edu, Appointments Committee

My name is May Hanlon and I’m running for a position on the Appointments Committee. I’m interested in this position because I really value the work that Appointments does. Appointments is one of the most important committees, as it helps SGA run smoothly and assists in making decisions for the betterment of the student body. I’ve done previous work in staff management and hiring for nonprofits, and I want to put my skills and experience to use for BMC SGA.

Claire Hylton

Traditions Mistress/Master/Mistex:

Maggie Morris and Yael Day

Yael Day and Maggie Morris, are thrilled to announce that they are running for Traditions Mistresses!

Both Yael and Maggie chose to go to Bryn Mawr for a wide range of reasons, but the traditions and community togetherness were a deciding factor for both of them. Bryn Mawr’s traditions

Yael and Maggie have been friends since Customs Week and have grown even closer in the years since. They work extremely well together and their personalities mesh well together. They understand the time commitment involved in becoming Traditions Mistresses and are more than willing to invest their time and energy into making sure that Traditions run smoothly.

Yael is currently a member of the Traditions Committee and worked as a Traditions Representative for Rhoads North. She has also spent two years on the plenary committee and can be found volunteering around campus frequently. She is also a TA in the Math Department and a dedicated member of the Crew Team. As a chemistry major she knows the importance of being on top of her work and is a master of time management. Yael excels at organization and is an intense planner. She’s extremely dedicated to traditions and wants to work with the Bryn Mawr Community to make sure that Traditions improve their diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility for all. Lantern Night is her favorite Tradition and she can’t wait to welcome the Baby Blues this upcoming fall!

Maggie is also currently a member of the Traditions Committee and worked as a Traditions Representative for Rhoads North. She is a customs person on Rhoads North 1st and future HA on Radnor 1st. Maggie was also the 2019-2020 President of Bryn Mawr Mock Trial, a 2019-2021 Thrive Mentor, and a Later Gator teacher at the Shipley School. In addition to these current roles she is also a co-chair of Thrive’s social media department and can ensure Traditions news and events are advertised and visible to all. She has lots of leadership experience on and off campus and is hoping to make Traditions as positive experience as possible. Maggie is passionate about all things Bryn Mawr and wants to make sure Traditions make everyone feel as welcomed and at home as they have for her. Her favorite tradition is May Day and while she is heartbroken that this year’s celebration was cancelled she can’t wait for next year!

Please email yday@brynmawr.edu or memorris@brynmawr.edu with any and all questions regarding Yael and Maggie’s campaign. They are happy to address any Traditions concerns!

Bailey Willhite and Hannah Stanley

We, Bailey Willhite and Hannah Stanley want to be your Traditions Mistresses for 2020-2021. Traditions are a core component of Bryn Mawr life. When we participate in Lantern Night, we experience a centuries-old ritual that links us to the thousands of alums who came before us — these traditions are the reason many of us chose Bryn Mawr. They set us apart as a college and bring us together as a community. We are ready to put in the time and effort to make the Traditions the best possible experiences for every one of our fellow Mawrters.

We commit to hearing your concerns and welcoming your input, to make sure that every single Bryn Mawr student feels included in Traditions. In addition, we believe that disability should not stop students from participating in a tradition. We also hope to work with student-led environment groups to make the traditions as environmentally conscious as we can. When we are together again after the COVID-19 pandemic calms, and want to hear your input on how to make next year special, specifically by acknowledging the seniors who were unable to experience their final May Day.

We have been friends since we met learning the Sophias. Also, our two years as members of the Bryn Mawr rowing (Bailey) and cross-country (Hannah) teams challenged us to become experts in time-management, teamwork, and communication. We want to bring these skills to our work as Traditions Mistresses.

Bailey is a current member of the Traditions Committee, and so fully understands the responsibility and hard work that the job of Traditions Mistress requires. She worked directly with our current Traditions Mistresses and is ready to lead next year. From her very first tour at Bryn Mawr, she fell in love with Bryn Mawr traditions and hoped that she’d have the chance to be Traditions Mistress someday.

Hannah remembers setting up for Lantern Night this fall and being inspired by the huge effort of everyone involved to make the night magical for the first years; ever since then, she has wanted to lead the Bryn Mawr Traditions that bring joy to so many. As a cross country athlete for Bryn Mawr who has persevered through numerous injuries, she has the commitment and perseverance to take on the role of Traditions Mistress. She has the free time and passion to help lead the Bryn Mawr traditions next year!

We are ready to take on the tremendous responsibility of this position. Of course, if you have any questions or want to know more about why we want to be your Traditions Mistresses, please email us at bwillhite@brynmawr.edu and hstanley@brynmawr.edu.

Thank you for reading!

Hannah and Bailey

Valerie Jin and Clementine Payne

Rising Senior Class Presidents:

Millicent Auma and Joan Ndichu

Angela Oh

Hi, my name is Angela Oh and I am a biology major, an EMT, and hopefully your next Senior Class President! As your class president, I will aim at creating an integrated communication network not only amongst the class, but between the class and myself by forming personal relationships with each member of our class, making sure my face is known as your representative, and ensuring an environment devoid of judgement. I would be honored to be the liaison between our class and the SGA board that’ll bring to light any issues that arise and with the school itself in order to create even more fun senior class activities. I have had experience in similar roles through my various leadership positions in volunteer organizations, specifically that of VisionCareUSA in which I was in charge as a team leader for a group of students volunteering in Guatemala for three years. Thus, I’m no stranger to addressing issues and pitching ideas to coordinators, directors, or other leaders! Throughout the semester, I will collect surveys on the issues the senior class would like to see change in or events they would like to see on campus, categorizing the responses, and creating an open dialogue on possible solutions and details regarding possible events so that I stay updated and you all feel like your voice is being heard, your interest taken into account of, and your concerns addressed. I also plan on holding in-person forums in which we can have live discussions of ideas and issues that were brought up. Personally, I would love to have guest speakers for each major to talk about their respective industry and even class merchandise! Lastly, I also plan on creating a safe space that offers emotional and/or academic support in which we can talk about the effects COVID-19 has had on our lives and the changes that we feel are necessary for a smooth transition back onto campus. With your support, I promise to make this year one that will go down in the books (for all the best reasons)!

Rising Junior Class Presidents:

Sarah Keane and Ellie Bowers

Hello members of the Bryn Mawr College Community,

Are you ready to be heard, to be supported, to be empowered?

We are Ellie Bowers (she/her) and Sarah Keane (she/her), and we are running for Co-President of the Class of 2022. Currently, we both serve as New Dorm and Sophomore Class Traditions Representatives.

What sets us apart as unique candidates for this position is the spaces in which we are most active on campus. Sarah is a three-season athlete (XC, Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field) and serves on the Leadership Academy Mentoring Program (LAMP/SAM) within athletics. Ellie is also deeply engaged on campus (e.g., Student Finance Committee, Owl Investment, other SGA subcommittees, and Media Content Creator through admissions). These experiences have granted us confidence in our capacity to represent – as an echo of the voices of the junior class – the collective student body.

Despite our unforeseen future in light of COVID-19, we will make it our priority – through campus and external resources when necessary – to listen, to support, and to lead our community. In the event that remote-learning should continue into the 2020-2021, we plan to tackle each unique need as it arises — as we would on campus.

Class of 2022, you are being offered two presidents, two-times the power! As co-presidents, we will ensure that your thoughts are heard, for e.g., through the implementation of a routine feedback loop.

A vote for Ellie and Sarah is a vote for trust: trust us to lead you, Class of 2022, owl-heartedly into our next chapter!

Rising Sophomore Class Presidents:

Khushi Jaising and Husnal Bhasin

Hello Mawrters! Our names are Husnal Bhasin(She/Her) and Khushi Jaising (She/Her) and we’re running for the co-presidents for the sophomore class of 2020! This is both of our first times running for a position in the SGA, but we know that we will try our best to carry out our duties and make sure everyone is connected and engaged!

I have been in student council in High school and think that it is vastly different from the SGA in Bryn Mawr. I appreciate the inclusivity and engagement one feels even if they are not part of the SGA. Both of us believe that every student should have a say and be as actively involved in the SGA as possible! Being an international student in times of crisis can be very unnerving and difficult, and we want to be a voice and a source of comfort for our peers. Not only do we want to provide a platform for people to share their feelings and concerns, we want to offer comfort and guidance to anyone who may need it. Bryn Mawr prides itself on its diversity and we want to make sure to continue its legacy by trying our best to create safe spaces for people of colour and to foster feelings of solidarity. Both of us are active members of the South Asian Society and we wish to use our experiences to create a positive environment and make sure every student is well connected.

We pride ourselves on being organised and extremely enthusiastic people, so we would make it a point to answer any of your questions or concerns and would love to put together a plethora of fun activities and talks to attend that would serve as a much needed break from the stress and bustle of work. We want to promote activism in our community and make sure everyone is heard and feels safe enough to voice their opinion. We also wish to be as accessible as possible, so we have included our emails below! We would like to hear about any feedback you have for us because we’re still learning and trying to grow!

Khushi’s email: kjaising@brynmawr.edu

Husnal’s email: hbhasin@brynmawr.edu

Although our time at Bryn Mawr hasn’t been very long, we can already say that this place feels like home. We want to continue to foster this feeling in our class, even if we are miles away from the place we call our second home.

Sofia Sabet and Yuan (Queenie) Jiang

Hello everyone, we are Sofia Sabet and Queenie, co-presidents of class of 2023, and now we are co-running for rising-sophomore Class President.

We believe that our decision about joining SGA make your first year at Bryn Mawr the best it can be, and both of us love the BMC community and want to help it reach its full potential.

This year, Sofia made great effort in contacting President KCass about improving life quality for students of different religions, for example, providing special recipe in BrynMawr and Haverford dining hall. We believe doing this can not only make student’s lives convenient, but also shows that BrynMawr College respects students of different religions and improve culture diversityin our college, which will benefit our community as well.

As an international student here, Queenie concentrated on helping foreign student union connect with college and KCass. For instance, before coronavirus outbreak, we urged our college to take effective measures to protect students and faculties, and then we help raise money from our alumnae and students’ family to provide free masks for students, mainly foreign students who cannot back home, and faculties on campus. Until now, there is zero positive case on campus, and it is not without reason.

In the following year, we are going to hold more interesting activities on our campus, like movie night and big cheese, and we also plan on combining our efforts to help overcome the barriers between different cultures and make them feel more connected to the whole BMC community. To achieve this, we plan on connecting with student associations, like CSSA, KSA etc.

Additionally, we believe we should try to improve communication on campus. Sometimes it can be extremely difficult to keep up to date with all our emails. To counter this, we plan on using flyers and emailing only when necessary. What’s more, we hope we can help students to make full-use of resources in the Tri-Co, and we hope SGA can provide students clearer information about all the courses work in the Tri-Co, since we can always get loads of suggestions from our deans and friends.

Together, we believe we have ample experience to be your class Co Presidents! Both of us have been working for SGA for a year, and Queenie was in charge of the sports department for her high school’s SGA since 10th grade; also she is the captain of Bryn Mawr College badminton team now. Sofia was on the board of her SGA as secretary and she was president of a majority female robotics team for two years.

Feel free to contact us and share your thoughts!

Off-Campus Representative:

Sweeta Yaqoobi

Hi, my name is Sweeta Yaqoobi, class of 2021, and I am running for the position of Off-Campus Representative. I am running for this position because I see it as a great opportunity for me to help and give back to our Bryn Mawr community. I personally struggled finding myself in Bryn Mawr, especially during my sophomore year, which is the main reason why I moved off campus. Now I recognize moving off campus as a healthy decision for me, which helped me become fully settled at Bryn Mawr and feel connected with our community. I understand the ups and downs of living off campus and yet managing to not only stay connected with the community but to also feel fully a part of it. I would love to help other students whether with transitioning to move off campus or just representing them and being a bridge between them and the campus, and I believe my leadership and communications experiences, such as running two clubs in my high school along with my summer internships will serve me well in this position. If you have any questions, please email me at syaqoobi@brynmawr.edu

Rising Senior Songsmistress/master/mistex

Carlie Hansen

Rising Sophomore Songsmistress/master/mistex

Catie Robinson

Hello there I’m Catie Robinson class of 2023 she/her reachable at corobinson@bmc and I am running to be the upcoming sophomore songs mistress! I would like to be songsmistress firstly because there is literally nothing I love more than a crowd of people shout-singing cheesy songs, particularly ones from Disney channel original movies, and would love to be a part of the source of that excitement. In high school I was section leader in the marching band so I’ve had plenty of experience in wrangling people to shut up when they need to, but also in getting people let loose and be loud. I would also love to be songs mistress generally because I love Bryn mawr traditions like step sing and feel that especially during our current situation keeping up with those traditions is very important in keeping this community tied together. I promise to do my best to spread the joys of song to my sophomore class and hope you vote for me!

Two 1-Year Representatives to the Honor Board from ℅ 2021 [rising seniors]

Emma Ecker and Anushna Lahiri

Hello! Our names are Emma Ecker (elecker@brynmawr.edu) and Anushna Lahiri (alahiri@brynmawr.edu) and we’re running to be two Class of 2021 Representatives to the Honor Board. We are excited by the possibility of being on the Honor Board, as we both find the Honor Code to be a very important part of Bryn Mawr. We served on DLT together and through that learned a lot about the Social Honor Code and its importance towards building community. The Bryn Mawr Honor Code is a code of ethics that we choose to live by. It is a conscientious effort to preserve trust and integrity and to bring this wonderful community together. This virtual semester has increased our understanding of the importance of the Honor Code. As we watch other institutions struggle with the transition to online exams, we find ourselves proud of the respect and trust between students and faculty that have made at least this part of the transition slightly easier. Through our positions on the Honor Board, we would strive to serve our student body, embrace these principles of honesty, integrity and trust in every aspect of life on campus, and encourage right-mindedness in respecting the Honor Code. One of our goals as Honor Board representatives is to help the greater Bryn Mawr community to understand how the Honor Code/Board supports them. We also want to work with the student body to listen to their concerns and help to improve the current system. We want to work to make the Honor Board more accessible and less intimidating, as the Honor Board only works if the student body trusts and supports it. Being a part of the Honor Board would give us both the chance to give back to the community we love and say goodbye in a meaningful and lasting way.

Divya Sundararajan and Georgia Nelson

Hi! My name is Divya Sundararajan (dsundarara@brynmawr.edu), and I am running for a 1 year representative of the honor board for the class of 2021. I have been on the Honor Board since the end of my first year. I think that it’s imperative to educate others about the honor code and what it really means, with an emphasis on the restorative healing aspect that we try to foster with any violation of the honor code, as opposed to punishment.

Being on the Honor Board before has also really allowed me to see that everyone is has their reasons for any violations. My experience has helped me learn the intricacies of the honor code and how it can really allow us to not only bring back trust but also allow us to help people who need support, and that is something that I am really passionate about being a part of.

May Hanlon

May Hanlon ‘21, mhanlon@brynmawr.edu, 1 yr ℅ 2021 Honor Board Rep

My name is May Hanlon and I’m running for a 1 year seat on the Honor Board for the class of 2021. I’m running for a seat on the Honor Board because I, like so many other students here, came to Bryn Mawr because I was sold on the Honor Code. Self-governance, independence and engaged & responsible citizenship are very important to me, and the Honor Code is the embodiment of those principles. I’m a prelaw Political Science student, and I think sitting on the honor board would be a great experience! I would love to put my passions to work for a better Bryn Mawr.

Sara Rilatt

My name is Sara Rilatt, and I am running for 1-year Honor Board representative from the class of 2021. I decided to pursue this position because I feel that the Honor Code is one of the most important aspects of Bryn Mawr’s identity as a school and a community. During my own time at Bryn Mawr, the atmosphere of mutual trust in every classroom has lifted much of the academic pressure that I experienced in high school. I hope to reach out to incoming students to ensure that they feel just as supported and empowered as I have. Additionally, in the context of the current crisis and the shift to online classes, we must consider how the Honor Code might be altered, applied, and possibly improved. As a field hockey team captain, I have experience listening to and advocating for the needs of a group in addition to balancing multiple different perspectives in decision-making. These new circumstances are an opportunity for us to adapt and grow as we continue to foster a healthy learning and living environment at Bryn Mawr. I would love to be part of this growth process as a 2021 representative to the Honor Board.

Claire Weeks

Hello! My name is Claire (she/her) and I am running to be a representative on the Honor Board for the Class of 2021. The Honor Code was something that initially attracted me to Bryn Mawr and during my time here I have been able to appreciate it for its strengths while still being able to see its weaknesses. I would like to continue to uphold the Honor Code as a means for reparation and empowerment of every member of our community academically and socially. At the same time, I am motivated to use the allowance of subjectivity of the Honor Board to compensate in fairness where the actual Honor Code is lacking in its explicit support for historically excluded and marginalized students on campus. I look forward to continuing to participate in and support the BMC community! <3

TWO 1-Year Representatives to the Honor Board from ℅ 2022 [rising junior]

Amara Saha

Hello! My name is Amara Saha and I am running for the position of the one year representative to the Honor Board from class of 2022.

The honor code is what sets Bryn Mawr apart from a lot of other institutions and was one of the biggest reasons I applied to Bryn Mawr. I appreciate the trust that is bestowed to us as students to grow in such a rigorous but supportive environment, and to respect this trust, I want to step up and be a representative to advocate not only for the students, but the honor code itself and be a link between the both. If elected, as a member of the Honor Board, I would like to update the Honor Code to be more inclusive as well as accessible, to represent the true values of the Bryn Mawr community better. I hope to use my mediation and listening skills to be unbiased but approachable to build upon the existing values of integrity of the institution. Working between the student body and the Honor Board will allow me to contribute to making Bryn Mawr a safe space that is inclusive to all!

Feel free to email me at: adsaha@brynmawr.edu

Ryan McManus

Anderson Gaskill

Hello everyone! My name is Anderson (he/him), I am a member of the class of 2022, and I am running as an Honor Board representative for the 2020-21 academic year. I love engaging with and strengthening the Bryn Mawr community in all that I do, and I see serving on the Honor Board as another avenue for community building. The Honor Code is what holds our community together and makes it as special as it is. As a representative, I hope that I can help others to understand, value, and apply the Honor Code in all aspects of Bryn Mawr life. In addition, I will seek restorative and just solutions for Bryn Mawr community members should an Honor Code violation occur.

As a current CDA, I have had practice in maintaining confidentiality and seeking positive and generative ways to solve on-campus issues. These are skills that will directly benefit me in my position on the Honor Board. In addition, I am someone who really values honesty and positive confrontation, and I am patient, understanding, an excellent listener, and a great team player.

Thank you, and please feel free to contact me at agaskill@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions!

Jackie Arroyo

One 1-Year Representative to the Honor Board from ℅ 2023 [rising sophomore]

Avalon Vanis

Hello! My name is Avalon Vanis and I’m running to be a Class of 2023 Honor Board representative. I believe strongly in the restorative tenent of the honor code, as well as respect and listening during discussion. These help create a safe and supportive community both within the honor board and in our community as a whole. I am well versed in our honor code and the honor board abstracts. Because I believe so strongly in what the honor code does for our community, I have read all of the hearing abstracts and have a good understanding of the beliefs and responsibilities of serving on the honor board. As a member of the honor board, I want to make the honor code more accessible to the whole Bryn Mawr community by updating the website, adding more comprehensive abstracts, and creating time for honor board members to meet with the student body. In this way, the honor board can better understand and address our community’s needs. I hope you will entrust me with this responsibility.

Olivia Maturana

Hello fellow Martyrs! My name is Olivia Maturana and my high school was nothing like Bryn Mawr. The classes were cut throat and people cheated all the time just to get ahead of their peers, so when I came to Bryn Mawr I was shocked by the impact that the honor code had on me on both a personal and interpersonal level. For the first time, I felt reciprocated trust for my community, and that is a powerful thing.

I believe that information on the Honor Board should be made more accessible to us students, and there should be a clearer understanding of its true purpose and intentions. More of an emphasis should put on the fact that, at the end of the day, the honor board is really just here to help us! It isn’t something to be feared or resented. Instead, it should be viewed as a tool built on mutual trust and respect that, if used well, could be able to free us from fears of failure and making mistakes, and propel us towards unapologetic curiosity and free-flowing creativity.

I am a skilled listener that approaches serious conversations and confrontations with the intention of not allowing my subliminal bias’ and feelings to cloud my judgement. I’m good at fishing the facts out of tricky situations and making decisions by examining and weighing them from an impartial standpoint.

Lastly, I’m an advocate for restorative justice and have attended many trainings on it which focused on applying restorative justice methodologies to academic communities by relying on our peers to speak up and not be bystanders when they witness harm. I believe these principles can be translated to the Bryn Mawr community through the Honor Board and help make it more of an open and safe environment. Based off of everything I’ve stated so far, if given the opportunity I would be honored to serve as an Honor Board Representative for the class of 2023.

Koren Woznicki

Hi Everyone! My name is Koren Woznicki (She/Her) and I am a current first-year running for the position of 1-Year Honor Board Representative for the Class of 2023. I am running for this position because I am both interested in the disciplines and processes that are encompassed within the Honor Board as well as believe that my experiences and personal skillsets will allow me to perform this role formidably. I value the Honor Code and its extension of the principles of honesty, justice, equality, and community throughout both academic and social life at Bryn Mawr very highly. I believe that the Honor Code, as one of the most steadfast foundations of our institution, must be both maintained and reinforced to preserve the unique benefits of attending BMC. I am eager to use the experience in leadership and upholding community values that I have learned from participating in years of athletics. I also have experience and training in mediating conflict resolution through various positions coaching, counseling, and mentoring children and young adults. Through these experiences, I have learned both values of confidentiality and trust as well as the ability to be a good, unbiased listener, seeking to consider the nuances of every situation and think critically with regards to a fair resolution.

I am also pursuing a Pre-Law concentration here at BMC; I want to grow my interest in this discipline through experiencing the process of hearing Honor Board cases as well as administering a just verdict that acts in accordance to the Honor Code. Robert Frost once said “Good fences make good neighbors;” at Bryn Mawr, many of the processes that allow us to be good neighbors have been upheld and maintained through the Honor Code, and I am excited at the opportunity to gain greater knowledge and experience on such principles through this position. For any additional questions or information, please email me at kwoznicki@brynmawr.edu.

Amara Gregorek

Hi all! My name is Amara and I am running for representative for the Class of 2023. My interests are in French and English and volunteerism. I am honored to have been nominated as a candidate for the Bryn Mawr Self-Governance Association. It is my goal to ensure the social and academic community that the honor code fosters. Throughout my academic life, I have struggled with testing anxiety. When I first learned of Bryn Mawr’s honor code, it not only impressed me that students were trusted to self-schedule, but it made me feel comfortable so that I would be assessed without the additional pressure of in-class exams. Coming from New York City where I was raised to be guarded, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that I could let down my guards. I could step away from my personal items left in public spaces and even have lost items returned to me. If I were to be a member of the Honor Board, I would uphold the existing honor code and introduce new ideas, such as utilizing the Thrive program as a channel to socialize the honor code for first years and/or creating an interactive Moodle forum where students can have questions answered. It is important to break the stigma that the honor code is primarily punitive rather than a code of conduct mutually agreed upon by the community.

Sincerest,

Amara Gregorek

agregorek@brynmawr.edu

Charlotte McDermott

Hello! My name is Charlotte McDermott and I am running for to be a representative on the honor board. At first, when I received my nomination to run, I wasn’t sure if I should. I had thought of the honor board as an intimidating force on Bryn Mawr’s campus that was all about discipline but when I began to analyze how the honor code affects my life on campus, I realized how much the honor board improves my everyday life at Bryn Mawr. The trust and openness that I have with my roommates and friends was first introduced into our relationships by the honor code, as it provides for a trusting student body. The trust in the classroom allows for a relationship with professors that is built on mutual respect and creates friendly competition between my classmates. I feel safe on campus and emboldened to be myself, and I think that in many ways, I owe that to the honor code. After realizing how much the honor code benefits my life, I realized how much I relied on it and how I wanted an active part in protecting it.

One 2-Year Representative from ℅ 2023 [rising sophomore]

Liz Burke

I’m running to be a representative to the Honor Board on behalf on the Class of 2023 because I know that the Honor Code is going to continue to be an integral part of what it means to get a Bryn Mawr education if we continue to learn at a distance and also as we transition back to living and working on campus. I want to ensure that the Honor Code is working in students’ favor as we continue to navigate uncharted territory.

As our understanding of present and future circumstances evolves, I want to be a part of making sure the Honor Code is still serving the students and translates to the “new normal.” As we all now know, the effects of this pandemic are not temporary, and SGA and Honor Board will continue to face new challenges as we reintegrate our lives into public spaces, and for this reason I decided to run as representative for a term of two years.

I will defend rulings and solutions that uphold justice and equity, and fight for the dignity of students as they are being held to new and unusual expectations. This can be expected of me, regardless of whether the situation relates directly to the pandemic. Depending on when or whether we will return to campus in the fall, I want to be a part of developing a new way to inform incoming students about the Honor Code, emphasizing what parts will be important to them and to all students in our new circumstances.

Julia Kesack

Amina Choudhry

Hey y’all! My name is Amina Choudhry and I’m running for a 2-Year-Representative to the Honor Board for the class of 2023! I’ve served as Head of “Community Council” (a forum similar to the Honor Board) for 2 years at my boarding school “The Masters School.” My role as Head of Community council was to coordinate weekly meetings with the Dean of Students and the Dean of residential life to discuss matters of plagiarism, theft, academic dishonesty etc. I spearheaded the change of name from Disciplinary committee to community council because I believe a productive school environment is one that fosters healthy and equitable relationships between students and repairs relationships when conflict occurs. It was more than a simple name change, to me it represented a shift in community values from a once anxiety provoking meeting to one centered around restorative justice and community healing. I am running for 2023 honor board rep because I want to be a part of the governing body that creates an environment that nurtures honesty and models high standards for their students. Thank you!

Chloe Stapleton Gray

Hi! I’m Chloe Stapleton-Gray (she/her, class of 2023), and I’m running for 2-year Honor Board Representative for Class of 2023!

I have been a part of student government, city government, and a model government for many years before my time at Bryn Mawr. For the past two years, I was the chair of the Community Media Access Committee for my city’s government. I have also defended and prosecuted youth court cases for 3 years, and we gave sentences that were based in restorative justice and matched the values of Bryn Mawr, which gives me experience in entering this role. Throughout my four years in high school, I also participated in a program called Youth and Government, where I wrote proposals and argued them, as well as presenting legal arguments and fielding tough questions. These experiences have given me confidence in my abilities to work with others and help to lead and participate in meetings in a manner that also gives autonomy to the other people on the committee, as well as the student body as a whole.

I want to be a representative for the Honor Board because I would love to meet with others to talk about the Honor Code and work towards making it the best it can be. Coming to Bryn Mawr, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the Honor Board because of my passion for government and working with others, as well as my desire to make change within the college. I also want to make the Honor Code and everything it brings to this college something that is talked about more, since to someone that isn’t already interested in it, the Honor Code might feel inaccessible and scary. I want to encourage conversations and dialogue about the Honor Code and make it something that everyone can understand and feel a part of.

Please consider voting for me for 2-year Honor Board Representative for Class of 2023!

Chloe Stapleton-Gray

cstapleton@brynmawr.edu